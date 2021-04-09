Police and Crime Commissioner elections 2021: The Humberside candidates

What the candidates stand for in Northern Lincolnshire

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections take place on May 6 and the region, which includes North and North East Lincolnshire, is a three-horse race after the Conservatives had to replace their candidate at the last minute.

The PCC oversees the strategy and finances of the force, and also hires and fires chief constables, who are responsible for the daily policing operations.

Incumbent PCC Labour’s Keith Hunter was elected in 2016 and will be hoping to retain his position for a further four years.

The fight for Humberside, however, has already been mired in controversy as Conservative challenger Craig Ulliott, who after campaigning for nearly 12 months stepped down just nine days before the deadline for nominations, leaving the Conservatives scrambling for a replacement.

Mr Hunter has since called for an investigation into Mr Ulliott and his party over allegations he misled the public about his previous experience. The investigation has been passed from Humberside Police to an independent force for further review.

On Friday, it was confirmed that current Mayor of North Lincolnshire Councillor Jonathan Evison will join the race in Mr Ulliott’s place. Cllr Evison currently sits on both North Lincolnshire Council and Barton Town Council.

Here are the candidates’ main priorities:

Jonathan Evison (Conservative)

A Barton boy, Jonathan also currently holds the position of chairman of the Humberside Police and Crime Panel, which scrutinises PCC decisions.

He wants more “professionally trained and motivated” police to protect the public and bring offenders to justice.

He aims to tackle drugs and antisocial behaviour while maintaining “strong support” for victims of crime.

He would like to rebalance rural and urban crime and i mprove access to the police with easier reporting.

He has also pledged to engage with the public and communities and said he is open to supporting and developing community initiatives and events.

Keith Hunter (Labour)

Wants the force to recruit at least another 200 police officers going forward

Aims to launch a new multi-partner approach to reduce crime and improve chances for young people

Would like to pass more power to communities to influence local priorities

Thinks the criminal justice system should reflect what people want rather than government targets

Wants to “reclaim the streets and public spaces” for the law abiding

Bob Morgan (Liberal Democrats)

A former Metropolitan Police inspector, Bob wants to put more police on the streets in the community

Says he will put local communities “at the centre of everything we do” and listen to residents

Will put support in place for victims of crimes including domestic abuse in lockdown or anti-social behaviour

He and his party want to devolve police “to the heart of the region” by crating localised policing regions from the South to the North Bank

Promises to act on violent crime by working on early intervention and tackling drug-related and violent crime on the streets