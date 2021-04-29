Man arrested after hit and run on 12-year-old boy in Caistor
A local man arrested while the boy recovers in hospital
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy suffered potentially life changing injuries during a hit and run in Caistor.
The boy was crossing Grimsby Road at around 9.50pm on Wednesday evening when he was struck by a car, possibly a BMW, police said.
The car allegedly did not stop at the scene and emergency services were called to help the boy on Grimsby Road.
The boy was taken to hospital soon after with potentially life changing, but not life threatening, injuries.
Police issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dascham footage on Thursday morning, and have now arrested a local man on suspicion of causing injury through dangerous driving and not stopping at the scene.