Man arrested after weapon search, but it turned out to be a “toy gun”
He was also arrested for a suspected drug offence
A man was arrested and a toy gun found after reports of a man on the loose with a weapon in Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police officers attended Cottage Beck Road in Scunthorpe at 5.30pm on Sunday, April 11, where a search was conducted. Armed police were also reportedly in attendance.
A toy gun was recovered and a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a class A controlled substance.
Humberside Police said: “We’d like to thank people in the area for their patience whilst we dealt with this matter.”