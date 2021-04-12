Man arrested after weapon search, but it turned out to be a “toy gun”

He was also arrested for a suspected drug offence

A man was arrested and a toy gun found after reports of a man on the loose with a weapon in Scunthorpe.

Humberside Police officers attended Cottage Beck Road in Scunthorpe at 5.30pm on Sunday, April 11, where a search was conducted. Armed police were also reportedly in attendance.

A toy gun was recovered and a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a class A controlled substance.

Humberside Police said: “We’d like to thank people in the area for their patience whilst we dealt with this matter.”