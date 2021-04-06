These Lincoln pubs & bars will reopen outdoors on April 12 [rolling list]

Pubs will be able to reopen for outdoor service on April 12 as part of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown, and these Lincoln pubs will be ready for customers.

Hospitality venues have been closed since November in the second national coronavirus lockdown, but are now preparing for a return to business next month.

Once pubs reopen on April 12, customers will no longer need to order a substantial meal with drinks, but they will need to order, eat and drink while seated outside.

Pubs will also no longer need a 10pm curfew, and customers can meet in a group of up to six people from different households, or a maximum of two households can meet to form a group.

While some pubs will not be able to return on April 12 due to not having an outside area available, they will be waiting for May 17, when pubs and restaurants can reopen for indoor service.

There are a considerable number of pubs in Lincoln, however, that have announced they will be reopening on April 12.

The rolling list includes:

Bar Unico

Bentley’s Bar

Craft

Dambusters Inn (Scampton)

Dog and Bone

Five Bells (Bassingham)

Harrows Inn (North Hykeham)

Horse & Groom

Inn on the Green (Ingham)

Nosey Parker

Penny Farthing (Timberland)

Pyewipe Inn

Queen in the West

Ritz (Wetherspoon)

Royal Oak (Scopwick)

Shoulder of Mutton (Ruskington)

Slug & Lettuce

Stags Head

Tap & Spile

The Adam & Eve

The Adam and Eve (Wragby)

The Advocate Arms (Market Rasen)

The Barge (opening Friday, April 16)

The Birdcage

The Blacksmiths Arms (Bracebridge Heath)

The Bottle and Glass (Harby)

The Bottle and Glass (Scothern)

The Bugle Horn (Bassingham)

The Bull (Bracebridge Heath)

The Butcher and Beast (Heighington)

The Chequers (Potterhanworth)

The Cross Keys (Stow)

The Dandy Lion

The Duke William

The Electric

The Ferry Boat (Washingborough)

The Gatehouse Inn (Bracebridge)

The George (Langworth)

The George (Market Rasen)

The Golden Eagle

The Imp & Angel

The Inn (Woodhall Spa)

The Lincoln Green (North Hykeham, opening Friday, April 16)

The Lincoln Imp

The Lincolnshire Poacher

The Lion & Royal (Navenby)

The Lion and Snake

The Lord Harrowby (Grantham)

The Mailbox (now delayed until May)

The Morning Star

The Outback Steakhouse & Bar (Marshchapel)

The Plough (Bracebridge Heath)

The Red Lion (Dunston)

The Royal Oak (Aubourn)

The Royal Oak (Martin)

The Ship Inn (Horncastle)

The Star & Garter (Metheringham)

The Swanholme Tavern

The Tempest (Coleby)

The Tower Hotel

The Turks Head (Heighington)

The White Hart (Nettleham)

The White Hart Inn (Metheringham)

The White Swan (Market Rasen)

The Witch and Wardrobe

Treaty of Commerce

Trebles

Waggon and Horses (Branston, delayed until end of April)

Wildwood

Woodcocks (Burton Waters)

If you own/run a pub and are getting ready to reopen, please email [email protected] to be included in the list.