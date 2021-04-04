Man dies after A607 crash in Grantham

Police handed out several coronavirus fines after breaking up a party in Lincoln on Saturday night, where two officers were assaulted.

Lincolnshire Police were alerted to an ongoing house party at Allison Place in Lincoln late at night on April 3. Officers found a number of people at the property who were in breach of the COVID-19 regulations.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for breaching the regulations and during his arrest he assaulted two officers. One of the officers suffered a minor injury during the altercation and was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The 21-year-old was further arrested for assaulting officers and is currently in police custody.

Work is still ongoing to establish exactly how many people were at the party, but police believe there were around 13.

Tickets were issued to a number of people at the party, the exact details of which are being finalised, police said.

Police have not yet specified how many people were fined and by how much, but the force said all fixed penalty notices are subject to review to ensure they are proportionate.

The force has also reminded people to continue respecting COVID regulations and to act responsibly.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “Any assault on our officers is totally unacceptable and frustratingly they are happening far too often.

“This latest incident is another example of how our officers are placed in the difficult position of responding to breaches of COVID legislation, which in itself brings added risks to officers in terms of risk to their health.

“We’d like to remind people once again that we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, which means that we still have to comply with government guidelines. We all need to work together to stop the spread of the virus and to keep everyone safe, so please, play your part.”