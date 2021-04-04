Man dies after A607 crash in Grantham
He was from the Derbyshire area
A man in his 50s from the Derbyshire area sadly died after a crash between a motorbike and a car on the A607 in Grantham on Easter Sunday.
Police received a call reporting the collision near the Belton Garden Centre in Grantham at 12.02pm on Sunday, April 4, which involved a motorbike and a silver Toyota Corolla.
The motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
A section of the A607 was closed in both directions during the incident whilst emergency services were in attendance.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage and anyone with information should contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 121 of April 4.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.