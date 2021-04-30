Man last seen in Pinchbeck missing for third day

People will be able to visit the amazing Lincoln Cathedral again as of Monday, May 17.

All are invited to visit and have a look around one of Lincolnshire’s most iconic buildings, with volunteer guides on hand to answer any of your historic questions about the cathedral.

A discount admission price of £5 for adults, with under 16s going in free, will be in place from Monday, May 17 to Saturday, June 5 to encourage visitors.

COVID-19 measures will still be in place at the cathedral, including one-way systems, hand sanitising stations, and the use of face coverings in all areas of Lincoln Cathedral.

While the daily worship at the cathedral will continue as normal, there will also be more events being hosted in the coming months, welcoming the return of music.

On Saturday, June 26, the assistant director of music and sub-organist of Lincoln Cathedral, Jeffrey Makinson, will hold a concert on the famous Father Willis organ.

As well as this, on Friday, July 9 the Cathedral Choir will host an evening of uplifting music at the Cloister.

The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln, said that the Cathedral was, at its heart, a place of welcome and hospitality.

“It is a pleasure to welcome tourists and pilgrims back to Lincoln Cathedral, and to be able to once again share the engaging history, faith and architecture of this inspiring place.

“Lincoln is a vibrant city and we are fortunate to have so many wonderful independent businesses in such beautiful surroundings.

“The last year has been a difficult time for everyone and as we take the first steps towards safely enjoying the summer months, it is uplifting to see the area come to life again and to see all those businesses opening again and hopefully beginning to thrive once more.

“The coming year promises to be an exciting one for the Cathedral with the opening of new facilities, and the long-awaited return of events and music.

“Every care has been taken to ensure the wellbeing of every person that visits the Cathedral, volunteers, works or worships here, and we’re excited to take this first step forwards.”

