Man last seen in Pinchbeck missing for third day
Have you seen Matthew?
A man last seen in Pinchbeck is missing for a third day and police want to ensure he is safe and well.
Matthew Hunt, 47, was last spotted in Brownlow Crescent at 8.30am on Wednesday, April 28 and hasn’t been seen since.
Matthew is described as five foot, nine inches tall, slim, with short brown hair and a tattoo on one side of his neck.
Anyone with information regarding Matthew’s whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 120 of April 29.