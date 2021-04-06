Man named and charged after Lincoln house party police assaults

A 21-year-old man from Lincoln has been named and charged after two police officers were assaulted at a party on Allison Place on Saturday night.

Lincolnshire Police were alerted to an ongoing house party late at night on April 3, and officers found a number of people at the property who were in breach of the COVID-19 regulations.

Levi Steven, of Allison Place in Lincoln, was arrested for breaching the regulations and during his arrest he is said to have assaulted two officers.

Steven has since been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty. He also received a fixed penalty notice for breaching COVID regulations.

Steven is on bail to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 21.

Police handed out several coronavirus fines after breaking up the party, but have yet to reveal how many people were fined and by how much.

They previously said work was ongoing to establish how many people were at the party, but they believe there were around 13.

The force said all fixed penalty notices are subject to review to ensure they are proportionate.

One of the officers who was assaulted suffered a minor injury during the altercation and was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Superintendent Lee Pache previously said: “Any assault on our officers is totally unacceptable and frustratingly they are happening far too often.

“This latest incident is another example of how our officers are placed in the difficult position of responding to breaches of COVID legislation, which in itself brings added risks to officers in terms of risk to their health.

“We’d like to remind people once again that we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, which means that we still have to comply with government guidelines. We all need to work together to stop the spread of the virus and to keep everyone safe, so please, play your part.”