New rapid COVID-19 test centres open in Gainsborough and Market Rasen

New supervised rapid coronavirus testing centres have been officially opened in Gainsborough and Market Rasen.

They are located at West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough and Festival Hall in Market Rasen.

The centres are open for everyone to access between 9.30am and 5pm every weekday and they also offer Home Testing Kits for collection.

The rapid lateral flow tests supplied by NHS Test and Trace provide results within the hour.

The swabbing and processing of the tests will be conducted at the site by trained personnel.

West Lindsey District Council is working in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, Everyone Active (the provider of West Lindsey Leisure Centre) and Market Rasen Town Council to increase access to testing.

Around one in three people have COVID-19 without displaying any symptoms. These figures promoted the need to boost community testing in a bid to curb the spread.

Anyone testing positive will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them track their contacts and they will be asked to stay at home for 14 days.

Ian Knowles, Chief Executive at West Lindsey District Council, said: “I am delighted that we are able to support the expansion of local testing here in West Lindsey.

“The lateral flow tests have already been hugely successful in identifying cases quickly – and anything we as a local authority can do to help stop the spread has to be welcomed.

“I would urge individuals to make use of the tests to ensure we are able to keep the most vulnerable people in our community safe.

“I would also like to thank our partners SLM and Market Rasen Town Council for providing space in parts of their premises so that we can offer this service.”