Guy Martin has two-wheeled speed record in his sights

Guy Martin has another speed record in his sights and wants to be the rider of an all-British streamliner with 1,200 horsepower helicopter engine, which it is hoped will be the first two-wheeled vehicle to surpass 400mph.

Initial world record attempts are planned for the Uyuni, Bolivia high salt desert in July 2022. The absolute motorcycle record today stands at 376.363mph, set in 2010 by American Rocky Robinson piloting Mike Akatiff’s 1,000 bhp, twin-Suzuki ‘Top 1 Ack Attack’.

Former Isle of Man TT motorcycle race Guy has agreed to pilot the all-British streamliner. Discussions are underway with Channel 4 for a potential TV documentary.

The turbine motorcycle streamliner is said to look like a cross between a Star Wars X fighter and a 1950’s military jet.

A fully-enclosed two wheeler with 1,200 horsepower helicopter engine has been designed and built over the past decade by team principal Alex Macfadzean, team manager Bernie Toleman (ex-endurance racer and British Superbike team owner), technical manager Dave Blundell, design engineer Alastair Smith and their small team, working from Alex’ Essex base.

It is currently in its still bare chassis form with machined billet aluminium bulkheads and transfer cases, aircraft-grade steel tubing, riveted alloy sheet cockpit, monocoque and a compact 50+ year old Rolls-Royce helicopter engine.

The next steps involve work to finalise body aerodynamics, as well as ‘low-speed’ (under 200mph) testing of all systems in the UK on former RAF airfields beginning in June 2021. The carbon fibre body panels will be fitted later this summer.

British engineer and ex-bike racer Alex Macfadzean said: “It is a great target – and just one of those things I have to do. I was asked recently where the line was between commitment and obsession.

“I laughed, because I couldn’t say – I guess I have always been too obsessed to have noticed.”

Meanwhile, Guy Martin also hopes to break the 300mph land speed record on a motorbike.

Guy said earlier this month: “2021 promises to be a year of answers to changes made and plenty of questions off the back of that, for the 300mph job.

“Ta very much to the following folk who have had a hand in the development of the tool.”