New rapid COVID-19 testing centre to open in Lincoln

A new rapid lateral flow COVID testing centre will open at Sudbrooke Drive Community Centre in Lincoln on April 12, which will also offer testing kits for collection.

This comes as the Croft Street (St Swithins) Community Centre site in Lincoln closed on March 31 and the Lincoln City Football Club testing centre is set to close its doors on April 11 at 8pm.

Last week, Boston Borough Council announced too that it is scaling down its testing centres to just one – at the Skirbeck St Nicholas Community Centre. It will be open at least until the end of June, the council say.

Here are all the other rapid testing sites across Lincolnshire (updated as of April 7):

Lincoln – Sudbrooke Drive Community Centre, Lincoln, LN2 2EF – for key workers open Monday-Friday 8am to 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays 9am to 5pm

You do not need to book an appointment to get an asymptomatic test at any of the centres and you get results within the hour. However, if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you need to get a PCR test.

Free pick up twice-weekly lateral flow tests will be offered to everyone ahead of further lockdown relaxation.

The lateral flow testing kits – which can give results in up to 30 minutes – will be available from a number of sites from Friday. Here’s what we know so far.