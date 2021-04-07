Thursday only: Walk-in clinic for over 50s COVID vaccinations at Lincolnshire Showground

A walk-in clinic will be open at the Large Vaccination Centre at Lincolnshire Showground on Thursday for people over the age of 50 who have not yet received their first COVID jab.

The walk-in appointments do not need to be pre-booked and will be available between 8am and 5pm on Thursday, April 8. Anyone under the age of 50 who is not currently eligible will not be vaccinated.

It is advised to state on arrival that you are attending a walk-in appointment at the NHS site. This is because there is also a separate GP vaccination service running from the same site at Lincolnshire Showground.

People aged over 50 who have not had their first dose are being urged to attend the appointments, which will be on a first come first serve basis.

There isn’t a set number of appointments and they will continue throughout the day until 5pm.

Anyone under 50 who thinks they are eligible for a vaccination should book online or by calling 119.

Terry Vine, Clinical and Operational Lead for the Lincolnshire Large Vaccination Centre, said: “We have vaccinated thousands of over 50s across the county and are very keen to ensure anyone over 50 who is yet to have their first vaccination has the opportunity to do so, which is why we are running the walk-in appointments tomorrow (Thursday).

“If you would like to come for your vaccination, please remember to bring your NHS number with you.”

This comes after it was revealed on Tuesday, April 6 that more than 65% of the Lincolnshire population has now had its first vaccination dose.