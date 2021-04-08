Over 200 Lincoln homes without power after electrical box fire
The road was temporarily closed for safety reasons
Over 200 households in Lincoln remain without power after an electrical box caught fire and caused a powercut on Thursday. A fix is expected by 8pm.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 11.59am to Addison Drive and both crews from Lincoln North attended to extinguish the fire with a dry powder extinguisher. The crews awaited for the arrival of utility companies before leaving the scene.
Lincolnshire Police said the corner of Addison Drive and Ruskin Avenue was closed off for safety reasons. At the time they were advising people to avoid the area, but the road has since reopened.
There are currently 219 properties off supply and Western Power Distribution estimated that power will be restored by 8pm on Thursday, April 8 – see the latest here.
Western Power Distribution said: “The incident was raised at 12:08pm this afternoon (Thursday) and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.
For any updates, please bookmark or revisit this page as we will keep you updated with our progress and latest information that we have regarding this incident.”
We have been alerted to a report of an electrical fire on Addison Drive in Lincoln. The corner of Addison Drive and Ruskin Avenue have been closed off for safety reasons. Please avoid the area if you can. Incident 156 of today's date. pic.twitter.com/QD4wjegoSG
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) April 8, 2021