93 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

A fish and chip shop in Grimsby has created a unique battered chip butty, and The Lincolnite went to try it out as part of its popular series exploring Lincolnshire’s culinary delights.

St James Fish Restaurant on Brighowgate has been a favourite of the seaside town since it opened in the 1960s, but it has now taken a venture into the unknown for its latest meal option.

Everyone has heard of a battered sausages, and we even tried battered Mars bars, deep fried Cadbury eggs, and battered Christmas dinners, but how about a battered and deep fried chip butty?

St James’s battered chip butty was introduced last month, and is a bread roll filled with chips, before being deep fried and served with either beans, peas, curry sauce or gravy inside the bun.

It costs just £2.50 for this delicacy, and The Lincolnite let temptation get the better of us, so we went to give it a try.

Our verdict? Unbelievably, it works. There is absolutely nothing to suggest that those taste combinations should go together, but they just do.

We naturally picked curry sauce to go with it, because the writer isn’t one of those types who have gravy with chips (you know who you are), and he did not regret his decision for one moment.

Obviously it is incredibly filling and high in calories, with some estimating it could even be up to 1,000 calories per roll, but as a treat it really doesn’t disappoint.

The blend of sauce and chips inside the bun go together really well and there isn’t anywhere near as much grease as you’d expect.

The butty was the brainchild of manager Kerrie Drinkell, who has worked at St James for six years, two of which as a manager.

She told The Lincolnite: “I saw the idea on Facebook and decided to bring it to Lincolnshire, and we can’t believe the response it has had.

“What’s most surprising is the number of repeat customers we have had, I was expecting most to try it once and then leave it alone, but people seem to be really enjoying it.”

Hundreds of battered butties have been made so far, and due to the success it will now be a permanent item on the menu.

Speaking of business challenges during lockdown, Kerrie said: “It’s been generally good considering we are in a lockdown, but it has been manic since the introduction of the deep fried chip butty.

“It has definitely got us thinking of other new ideas that could be brought onto the menu, we shall see!”

If you are heading there any time soon, do be aware that the company only takes cash, card payments will not be available.

