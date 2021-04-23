Pensioner denies causing crash that killed Lincoln biker

He will stand trial later this year

A pensioner is to stand trial later this year accused of causing a fatal collision in which a motorcyclist died.

Malcolm Dodd, 72, of Mill Lane, Saxilby, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday. He denied causing the death of 23-year-old Richard Arbon by careless driving on June 6, 2019.

The charge follows an incident on the A57 at Burton, on the outskirts of Lincoln, when Mr Dodd is alleged to have turned right off a side road onto the A57 and collided with a motorcycle being ridden by Mr Arbon.

Dodd was granted bail and Recorder Charles Falk adjourned the hearing for a trial due to commence on December 20.

Close family and friends paid tribute to Richard shortly after his death.

A fundraiser set up by Hayley Flower raised £1,500 to help the family with funeral costs and she said Richard was “well-liked in the Air Soft community, cadets, steam punk, cosplay and biking communities.”

Engines roared and tears were shed as hundreds turned out for a rally through the city in Richard’s memory on July 14, 2019.