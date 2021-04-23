Police appeal for missing Scunthorpe woman

Have you seen Kerry?

A 29-year-old woman from Scunthorpe has gone missing, and police are appealing to find her.

Kerry Chapman was reported missing to police in the morning of Friday, April 23.

She has been described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 29-year-old is believed to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have seen Kerry or know where she is, call officers on 101 and quote incident 117 of April 23.