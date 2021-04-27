Police bust £6m cannabis farm in derelict Lincolnshire factory
One of Lincolnshire’s largest discoveries so far
A man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested after 7,000 cannabis plants worth over £6 million were found in a derelict factory near Boston.
Police were made aware of suspicious activity by a call at 8.12pm on April 22, before executing a warrant on a factory at West End Road, Frampton the following day.
Upon entry, officers found about 7,000 plants within the 40,000 sq ft unit.
Two males, aged 15 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug and have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Paul Coleman of Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a significant find and I am pleased that this operation allowed us to take out a huge amount of cannabis out of circulation to prevent criminals from profiting from them.
“Thankfully incidents like this are very rare for this area but I would like to reassure the public that we will be doing everything we can to bring offenders who blight our communities with drugs to justice.
“We would also like to thank the local community for their patience while we were dealing with the incident.”