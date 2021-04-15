Police drop investigation into allegations of fraud around Tory election leaflets

Humberside Police has said it will be conducting “no further investigation” following allegations that the Conservative Party were distributing “illegal leaflets” during the Police and Crime Commissioner elections period.

It is understood North East Lincolnshire Council and East Riding Councils had both passed on a report of an offence under election law to the force on Wednesday.

It is understood the allegations centred around leaflets continuing to publicise the party’s former PCC candidate Craig Ulliott, who stepped down and had to be replaced just days prior to nominations for the poll on May 6, being confirmed.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, we were made aware of reports concerning allegations of fraud in connection with leaflets being distributed for the upcoming Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

“These allegations were referred to our Electoral Fraud department who consulted with the Electoral Commission.

“After these consultations, no offences have been identified and there will be no further investigation.”

Craig Ulliott stepped down after almost a year of campaigning, citing personal reasons.

It followed a series of questions raised over Mr Ulliott’s past experience with Humberside Police and his previous employment.

On Friday, it was confirmed he would be replaced by current Mayor of North Lincolnshire Councillor Jonathan Evison.

Labour candidate Keith Hunter has since called for an investigation into Mr Ulliott and his party over what he described as “a case pointing to a criminal fraud having been perpetrated against the public of the Humber area.”

He has handed his own case file to Humberside Police, which in turn passed the information on to an independent force for further investigation. This is understood to still be ongoing.

A spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire Council said: “As a matter of course, we refer reports of any alleged offence committed under election law to the police.”