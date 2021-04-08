RAF Waddington and Coningsby aircraft join Exercise Point Blank for the week

Aircraft flying from RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddington will be part a regular quarterly training operation over the North Sea known as Exercise Point Blank, which will be ongoing until the end of next week.

Exercise Point Blank is conducted by the Royal Air Force and the United States Air Force based in the UK. However, for this exercise, US aircraft from other European air bases and the Royal Netherlands Air Force are also taking part.

The RAF Typhoons taking part are drawn from 3(Fighter), XI(Fighter), 29 and 41 squadrons and are being supported by Voyager tankers.

The RAF Voyagers will operate in formation to allow up to four fighters to simultaneously refuel.

The exercise also sees all three of the United States Air Force European based fighter wings taking part for the first time.

It is designed to promote interoperability between 4.5 and 5th Generation aircraft as they exercise together during complex Air Missions.

The UK-based 48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath will be joined by F-16s from Aviano Air Base inItaly and Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.

The F-16s will be flying long range sorties supported by Air to Air Refueling from USAF KC-135 tankers based at RAF Mildenhall and so will not be landing in the UK.

The Royal Netherlands Air Force are also participating in the exercise flying F-16s and F35As from their bases in the Netherlands. In total over 50 aircraft will be committed to the exercise flying missions for four days.

Exercise Point Blank is being controlled by the Tactical Command and Control teams in Number 1 Air Control Centre at RAF Scampton, a part of the UK’s Air Surveillance and Control System, and on board a RAF E-3D Sentry from 8 Squadron RAF.

Planning, briefing and debriefing for this exercise is being conducted entirely remotely.

Squadron Leader Jim Fordham, the RAF’s exercise coordinator based at RAF Coningsby, said: “Exercise Point Blank is a hugely valuable training opportunity for the RAF.

“It allows us to practice integrating with fighters from the UK’s closest ally and other NATO partners, going up against a range of simulated modern air and surface-air threats.

“The different aircraft types each have their own strengths and weaknesses, but when combined together our lethality and survivability however is greatly increased.

“The only way to generate this formidable allied capability is to regularly train together, developing and improving our tactics.”