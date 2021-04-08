Lincolnshire COVID vaccinations drop by a third, but no hospital deaths for fourth day in a row
Almost 75% of population now had a jab
The number of COVID-19 vaccines given out in Lincolnshire last week dropped by nearly 35%, but with more than 419,000 first doses now administered, there have been four days in a row without hospital deaths.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 468,365 jabs have taken place between December 8 and April 4 — a further 32,282 in the last week but a massive drop on the 49,607 jabs given the week before.
NHS figures released on Thursday showed no new hospital deaths being reported, the fourth day in a row. Health experts have said there is a growing link between the two figures.
However, UK vaccine advisers said people aged 18 to 29 should be offered a different vaccine due to evidence linking AstraZeneca jabs to blood clots, despite the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) saying there was no proof the vaccine had caused the clots.
The latest figures show that some 419,608 Lincolnshire residents received their first vaccine dose and 48,757 have been given their second.
Of those over the age of 50 a total of 324,412 have received their first vaccination and another 37,593 have had their second.
Some 95,196 people aged under 50 received their first dose, with a further 11,164 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.
Office for National Statistics estimates put the total Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that 74% have now received a jab.
In North Lincolnshire, a total of 109,165 (19,182 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 87,084 (8,445 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton