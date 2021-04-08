Lincolnshire COVID vaccinations drop by a third, but no hospital deaths for fourth day in a row

Almost 75% of population now had a jab

The number of COVID-19 vaccines given out in Lincolnshire last week dropped by nearly 35%, but with more than 419,000 first doses now administered, there have been four days in a row without hospital deaths.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 468,365 jabs have taken place between December 8 and April 4 — a further 32,282 in the last week but a massive drop on the 49,607 jabs given the week before.

NHS figures released on Thursday showed no new hospital deaths being reported, the fourth day in a row. Health experts have said there is a growing link between the two figures.

However, UK vaccine advisers said people aged 18 to 29 should be offered a different vaccine due to evidence linking AstraZeneca jabs to blood clots, despite the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) saying there was no proof the vaccine had caused the clots.

The latest figures show that some 419,608 Lincolnshire residents received their first vaccine dose and 48,757 have been given their second.

Of those over the age of 50 a total of 324,412 have received their first vaccination and another 37,593 have had their second.

Some 95,196 people aged under 50 received their first dose, with a further 11,164 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that 74% have now received a jab.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 109,165 (19,182 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 87,084 (8,445 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton