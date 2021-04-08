Boy, 15, bailed after armed robbery at Lincoln Spar
One of the youths had a bladed weapon
A 15-year-old boy is now on conditional bail after an armed robbery at the Spar store on Brayford Wharf in Lincoln.
The youths, aged 12 and 15, entered the store and proceeded to take canned drinks from the shelves between 9.45pm and 10pm on Good Friday, April 2. They were later arrested in connection with the incident.
When challenged by an employee, one of the youths produced a bladed weapon before running out of the shop. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
Lincolnshire Police have since said that the 15-year-old is on conditional bail until a later date.
The 12-year-old was previously released on police bail.
A Spar spokesperson told The Lincolnite: “It was dealt with by the police efficiently and the staff member is okay.”