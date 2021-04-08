EE launches 5G in Lincoln and Grantham

Two of nine locations in the East Midlands

EE has launched 5G in Lincoln and Grantham to give customers faster speeds and greater capacity from Thursday, April 8.

They are among 35 new towns and cities to get connected to EE’s 5G network across the UK, which now includes nine in the East Midlands.

EE has added outdoor coverage to popular tourist landmarks, historical sites and coastal locations as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease and attractions begin to open.

Lincoln Cathedral, Hartsholme Park, as well as Grantham Museum and Wyndham Park in the Lincolnshire town, will now receive 5G outdoor coverage from EE’s network.

On Thursday, April 8, EE switched on 5G in the following locations:

Aldridge

Alexandria

Aylesbury

Ayr

Barnsley

Biggleswade

Blackburn

Bolton

Brighton

Chester

Colchester

Dundee

Exeter

Grantham

Gravesend

Harrogate

Lincoln

Milton Keynes

Norwich

Paignton

Poole

Portsmouth

Rickmansworth

Runcorn

Southport

Stockton-on-Tees

Stoke-on-Trent

Stratford-upon-Avon

Sunbury-on-Thames

Swansea

Swindon

Widnes

Wigan

Worcester

York

You can use the 5G Coverage Checker to find out which UK networks have it available in your area.

EE only announces a new 5G location when there are meaningful levels of 5G coverage there. Criteria that needs to be met includes a minimum population of 10,000 people, 5G coverage to at least a third of that local population, and coverage in the town/city centre.

EE is also set to achieve the milestone of reaching one million active 5G customers –those which have a 5G plan and a 5G-enabled device – in April.

Meanwhile, EE secured vital new spectrum in the first stage of Ofcom’s 5G auction last month. This will enable EE to expand and enhance its 5G network even further once rolled out into the network.

Jane Wood, BT Group Nations and Regions Director, said: “It’s fantastic that Grantham and Lincoln have received 5G on EE’s network today, as we continue to add more towns and cities to the next generation in mobile network technology.

“With more people set to stay closer to home for short breaks and holidays this year, the fact people will have faster and more reliable connectivity is a real positive.

“Many people will also use a navigation app to find their way around a new place or use a browser on their phone to look up tourist information, so the arrival of 5G here is a timely boost.”