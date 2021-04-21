Wednesday sees 51 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
West & East Lindsey infection rates rise
There have been 51 new coronavirus cases and two COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday — up from 41 cases and no deaths this time last week.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 30 new cases in Lincolnshire, 19 in North Lincolnshire and two in North East Lincolnshire.
On Wednesday, two deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and none in Northern Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England has reported no new local hospital deaths at the four Greater Lincolnshire health trusts for the third day in a row this week.
On Wednesday, national cases increased by 2,396 to 4,395,703, while deaths rose by 22 to 127,327.
In local news, Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate has fallen again since Monday, but still remains higher than the England average, which has also seen a fall.
West Lindsey and East Lindsey have both seen small spikes, but still remain some of the Greater Lincolnshire’s lowest infection rate districts.
Boston still tops the leaderboard in the region and has the 12th highest infection rate in the UK currently.
North Kesteven has one of the lowest rates in the UK and is under 10 per 100,000 of the population.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to April 21, according to the government dashboard:
In national news, at least 100 fake coronavirus test certificates are used by UK arrivals every day, it has been revealed.
Border officials are forced to take travellers’ COVID test paperwork at “face value” and just accept results are negative – because they are often written in a foreign language, it has been revealed.
Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the Immigration Services Union (ISU), said travellers’ documents in anything other than English often simply had to be “taken on trust”.
Unemployment in the UK fell for a second month in February despite the COVID-19 lockdown, as employers stepped up preparations for the easing of restrictions this spring.
The Office for National Statistics said the unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in the three months to February, representing about 1.7 million people, in a modest improvement from 5% in the three months to January.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, April 21
59,148 cases (up 51)
- 41,165 in Lincolnshire (up 30)
- 9,349 in North Lincolnshire (up 19)
- 8,634 in North East Lincolnshire (up two)
2,187 deaths (up two)
- 1,614 from Lincolnshire (up two)
- 305 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change)
- 811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,395,703 UK cases, 127,327 deaths