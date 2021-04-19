Weekly COVID cases down 6.5% as deaths drop by a fifth in Greater Lincolnshire

There were 372 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and eight COVID-related deaths last week — a 6.5% drop in cases and a fifth fewer deaths compared to the previous week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend recorded 53 new cases in Lincolnshire, 29 in North Lincolnshire and five in North East Lincolnshire.

No deaths were registered in Northern Lincolnshire over the weekend, with -1 in Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported one death over the weekend at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, taking the total for last week to three, up from zero the week before.

Across the weekend, national cases increased to 4,387,820, while deaths rose to 127,270.

Young people who have previously had COVID-19 are going to be deliberately exposed to the virus for a second time – in a new study that aims to see how their immune systems react.

The University of Oxford’s “human challenge” trial also hopes to discover what dose of coronavirus is needed to cause a reinfection, and what this may mean for developing protective immunity against the disease.

It will take five years for some hospitals to catch up with the backlog of patient care caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NHS Providers has warned.

The trusts in England worst impacted by the crisis are between three and five years away from returning to pre-COVID levels, according to the association, which represents NHS trusts.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, April 18

59,006 cases (up 87)

41,081 in Lincolnshire (up 53)

9,304 in North Lincolnshire (up 29)

8,621 in North East Lincolnshire (up five)

2,184 deaths (no change)

1,612 from Lincolnshire (down one)

304 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,303 hospital deaths (up one)

811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,387,820 UK cases, 127,270 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.