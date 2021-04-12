Weekly COVID cases drop 43% and deaths fall 23% in Greater Lincolnshire

There were 398 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 10 COVID-related deaths last week — a 43% drop in cases and 23% fewer deaths compared to the previous week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend recorded 38 new cases in Lincolnshire, 36 in North Lincolnshire and 16 in North East Lincolnshire.

By April 11, one death had been registered in Lincolnshire. This figure includes deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported no deaths over the weekend or last week, compared to five deaths in hospitals being recorded the week before.

Across the weekend, national cases increased to 4,369,775, while deaths rose to 127,087.

England has entered the next stage of its roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown on Monday, meaning non-essential retail and gyms can reopen, as well as pubs, bars and restaurants for outdoor service only.

From Monday, the retail sector can open its doors for customers once again, less than two weeks after the latest lockdown easing on March 29, which meant outdoor socialising was allowed for up to six people.

Leading scientists have warned that the government is risking a third wave of COVID-19 by easing the lockdown at a time when official data still shows virus hotspots across many parts of the country.

With the UK poised to lift many coronavirus restrictions on Monday, the scientists accuse ministers of abandoning their promises to “follow the data, not dates” in a rush to reopen society and the economy.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, April 11

58,634 cases (up 90)

40,851 in Lincolnshire (up 38)

9,212 in North Lincolnshire (up 36)

8,571 in North East Lincolnshire (up 16)

2,181 deaths (up one)

1,609 from Lincolnshire (up one)

304 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,300 hospital deaths (no change)

808 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,369,775 UK cases, 127,087 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.