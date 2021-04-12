Hundreds queue as shops reopen and barbers have a busy start
A big boost for Lincoln and the county
Hundreds of people queued outside Debenhams and at several barbers and salons in the city as Lincoln, and the rest of England, entered the next stage of the roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown on Monday, April 12.
The latest rules allow for the retail sector to fully reopen its doors for customers again, two weeks after the previous lockdown easing on March 29 which resumed outdoor socialising for up to six people – see the list of rules here.
Debenhams especially had a big queue as it got nearer to its 10am reopening time for its final ever closing down sale before it closes permanently later this year.
Kutz Barber Shop on Newport also had a long line of people eagerly awaiting their lockdown cut in what is expected to be a busy day for hairdressers and barbers in the city.
People were also seen waiting outside barbers including Barbershop By Giovanni on Guildhall Street in Lincoln, and several other barber shops down the lower High Street.
Primark also had a queue outside, although not to the same huge extent as when it reopened after previous lockdown easing last summer when people were waiting from as early as 6am. The queue didn’t get longer until later in the day this time.
Énergie Fitness (Lincoln City) reopened in the Cornhill and reportedly had queues before 6am as gyms welcomed back their customers again.
People are also looking forward to having a pint with friends and family as pubs and bars can serve now customers outside. They will be able to reopen inside from May 17.