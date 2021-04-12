Hundreds queue as shops reopen and barbers have a busy start

Fantasy Island amusement park opened its doors in Ingoldmells on Monday, and visitors were welcomed with a brand new high speed ride to try out.

The coastal resort opened again at 11am on Monday, April 12 as part of the government’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown, which allowed for outdoor venues such as theme parks to return to business.

A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes at the theme park to ensure that visitors would enjoy their return, and it saw the first official try of the new The Spinning Racer ride.

It is an adrenaline-filled ride which reaches speeds of 70kmh and heights of over 50ft, combining rapid acceleration with stomach turning spins.

The Spinning Racer is one of three new attractions at Fantasy Island, though it is the only one that opened on April 12.

Another of the new attractions, The Guardian, is an indoor ride that will not be able to open until the next stage of the roadmap on May 17.

The third attraction is yet to be announced, but we have been assured that it is one to look forward to.

Claire Draper, director of finance at Fantasy Island, told The Lincolnite that the team were “excited to be back”.

She said: “We’re all looking forward to being back, obviously we’ve had to bring in a lot of measures but the mood is positive.

“It’s still the early parts of the season so we aren’t expecting numbers to be crazy, but it’s great to see people back here enjoying the rides.”

Multiple COVID-19 prevention measures have been introduced at Fantasy Island, including social distancing markers on the floor and signage across the resort.

People will also be socially distanced on the rides themselves, with spaces left for each turn, and the seats being cleaned every time someone uses them, as well as having hand wash stations throughout the park.

All indoor attractions, including teacup rides and pirate ships, have been brought outside at the resort, and everyone who comes to Fantasy Island is being asked to scan a barcode for NHS Track & Trace.

As well as this, there are capacity limits at both the market area and in the theme park area itself, though the number of people allowed at one time wasn’t disclosed.

Most of the main attractions were open and in use, such as The Odyssey, the log flumes and The Volcano, but a breeze in the air meant The Millennium could not run on the opening day.

The return of the theme park also meant the return of Fantasy Island market, the largest seven day market in Europe, with over 320 stores trading there.