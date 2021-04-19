Boston
April 19, 2021 2.40 pm

Woman seriously injured as A52 at Swineshead closed

She was taken to hospital

| Photo: The Lincolnite

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A52 at Swineshead near Boston on Monday afternoon.

The road was closed after the crash at 12.20pm on Monday, April 19, which involved a red Triumph motorbike.

Police said at around 2.20pm that the road was still closed and the woman’s family are aware of the situation.

