Woman seriously injured as A52 at Swineshead closed
She was taken to hospital
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A52 at Swineshead near Boston on Monday afternoon.
The road was closed after the crash at 12.20pm on Monday, April 19, which involved a red Triumph motorbike.
Police said at around 2.20pm that the road was still closed and the woman’s family are aware of the situation.
The A52 at Swineshead remains closed while our investigations continue into an RTC that happened at 12.20 today. A red Triumph motorbike is involved and a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, her family are aware.
Incident 159 of today refers pic.twitter.com/MT7UriuKcT
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) April 19, 2021