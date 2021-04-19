New Lincoln Theatre Royal returning with star-studded productions
Back with five shows starting next month
X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing stars will help the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln return next month with a string of socially-distanced performances.
The New Theatre Royal Lincoln has been closed since March 16, 2020 when the government first announced a national COVID-19 lockdown.
Under the current coronavirus guidelines, theatres will be able to reopen for socially-distanced performances from Monday, May 17.
To celebrate its return, the New Theatre Royal will put on a production of Strictly Cabaret X, starring the likes of Ray Quinn from the X Factor and Hollyoaks, plus Kristina Rihanoff from Strictly Come Dancing.
Starting on Friday, May 21 and ending on Saturday, June 19, a total of five performances of Strictly Cabaret X will take place at the theatre on Clasketgate, with tickets costing £30.
The brand new in-house production will see the stars of the stage socially distanced while performing iconic songs and choreographed dance routines.
Also appearing will be Zoe Hanna May and Lucy Kane, two singers who featured on ITV’s The Voice in 2017.
Strictly Cabaret X will be produced and directed by Natalie Hayes-Cowley, the theatre’s artistic director, as well as being choreographed by Kristina Rihanoff.
Natalie Hayes-Cowley said: “This is an incredibly ambitious production for us due to the pandemic.
“However, we are thrilled to have an opportunity to produce a new genre of show to welcome audiences back to the theatre, giving our patrons an evening of the glitz and glamour of cabaret.”
Tickets can be booked online at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s website.