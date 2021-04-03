Youths arrested after armed robbery at Lincoln Spar

Two male youths, aged 12 and 15, were arrested after an armed robbery at the Spar Store on Brayford Wharf in Lincoln on Good Friday.

Two males entered the store and proceeded to take canned drinks from the shelves between 9.45pm and 10pm on Friday, April 2.

When challenged by an employee, one of the youths produced a bladed weapon before running out of the shop. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The youths were both arrested in connection with the incident. The 15-year-old remains in custody and the 12-year-old has been released on police bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area between 9.45pm and 10pm on Friday, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 434 of April 2.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.