11 days without a COVID death in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been 11 days since a COVID-related death was recorded in Greater Lincolnshire, and the government dashboard has removed 85 additional cases in our region due to a new system of measurements.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded -51 cases in Lincolnshire, -20 in North Lincolnshire and -14 in North East Lincolnshire, as national numbers of newly reported cases have been adjusted and reflect new cases reported.

NHS England reported no new local deaths in hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 2,412 to 4,450,392, while deaths rose by seven to 127,691.

In local news, cases of the Indian variant in Lincolnshire remain low but health bosses say it will one day become the dominant strain like the Kent variant did.

Authority bosses are trying to temper concerns around the vaccine and reassure people it is safe, in a bid to get as many people to get the jab as possible.

Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s COVID-19 infection rates up to May 17:

In national news, it will be a few days before the government can draw any conclusions about whether to deviate from England’s current roadmap out of lockdown, the prime minister has said.

The government plans to end the remaining legal limits on social contact in England from June 21. A further 106,733 people in the UK had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday, taking the total to 36,811,405. Another 259,049 received their second jab on Monday, meaning 20,546,452 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the UK.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, May 18

60,252 cases (down 85)

41,834 in Lincolnshire (down 51)

9,693 in North Lincolnshire (down 20)

8,725 in North East Lincolnshire (down 14)

2,192 deaths (no change)

1,617 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,306 hospital deaths (no change)

813 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,450,392 UK cases, 127,691 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.