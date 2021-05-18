Sneak peek inside Fridays’ new Lincoln restaurant
Opening on Wednesday! Take a look inside!
Fridays is getting ready to open its new restaurant on Lincoln High Street on Wednesday and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview inside.
The popular American style chain was due to open in the unit formerly occupied by Carluccio’s in January this year, but this was pushed back as the coronavirus lockdown impacted on business.
After two trial days for friends and family, the restaurant will open to the public for the first time for indoor and outdoor dining on Wednesday, May 19.
The restaurant created around 35-40 full and part-time jobs and customers can pre-book tables online.
Fridays Lincoln will be open Sunday to Thursday between 11.30-9pm and 11.30am-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Once it opens on Wednesday, the Lincoln branch will be part of just 15 exclusive Famous at Fridays restaurants, with a new food menu and a refined cocktail menu.