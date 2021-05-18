Lincoln
May 18, 2021 4.47 pm

Sneak peek inside Fridays’ new Lincoln restaurant

Opening on Wednesday! Take a look inside!

Fridays is getting ready to open its new restaurant on Lincoln High Street on Wednesday and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview inside.

The popular American style chain was due to open in the unit formerly occupied by Carluccio’s in January this year, but this was pushed back as the coronavirus lockdown impacted on business.

After two trial days for friends and family, the restaurant will open to the public for the first time for indoor and outdoor dining on Wednesday, May 19.

Inside Fridays Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Take a seat at the bar and have a drink. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The restaurant created around 35-40 full and part-time jobs and customers can pre-book tables online.

Fridays Lincoln will be open Sunday to Thursday between 11.30-9pm and 11.30am-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

There is seating outside too! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

In Here It’s Always Friday! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Once it opens on Wednesday, the Lincoln branch will be part of just 15 exclusive Famous at Fridays restaurants, with a new food menu and a refined cocktail menu.

See the rest of our gallery below:

Fridays Lincoln Restaurant Manager Talisa Patel and General Manager Antony Saiya. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

