20 new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Tuesday in Lincolnshire
Not out of the woods yet
There have been 20 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and no COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 18 new cases in Lincolnshire, one in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.
No further coronavirus deaths were registered on Tuesday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. NHS England also reported no new hospital deaths.
National cases have increased by 2,493 to 4,467,310, while deaths have risen by 15 to 127,739.
In local news today, health bosses have said there is “still work to be done” in South Holland as it shares in more than £2.6 million to help tackle higher-than-average coronavirus rates.
The district was in one of nine areas across England to be selected for a new pilot which will explore alternative accommodation, translation help and better transport to further support those who have to self-isolate
It will share a £2,606,000 fund with Peterborough and Fenland.
Health bosses are also “relaxed” and “unconcerned” about fans travelling to London on Sunday to support Lincoln City in the EFL play-off finals.
The team will be playing Blackpool in the League One match, which is one of three to be played this weekend.
More than 9,200 fans have signed a petition to get more tickets made available ahead of the match and there are also reports supporters will travel to the capital to watch their team from local pubs and other locations.
Nationally, councils in the areas hit hardest by the Indian variant have denied travel restrictions after new lockdown guidance appeared to urge people not to travel in or out of those areas.
MPs and opponents have accused the measure of “local lockdowns by stealth” and called for it to be withdrawn. They’ve asked for clarity over the guidance.
However, councils have said people can still travel to their areas, with Leicester City Council blaming the issue on “incorrect” government advice issued.
Meanwhile, government advisor Dr Adam Kurcharski, a Spi-M member and assistant professor in the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the BBC today that the June 21 easing was “not inevitable”.
The emergency of the Indian variant has caused concern that the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown could be delayed ,and Dr Kucharski said “we need to keep all options on the table.”
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, May 25
60,472 cases (up 20)
- 41,997 in Lincolnshire (up 18)
- 9,735 in North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 8,740 in North East Lincolnshire (up one)
2,194 deaths (no change)
- 1,619 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,308 hospital deaths (no change)
- 815 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,464,900 UK cases, 127,724 deaths