Baby reindeer born at Lincolnshire garden centre
Watch a video of the new baby feeding inside
A garden centre near Spalding welcomed a new baby reindeer on Bank Holiday Monday and is looking for suggestions of a name for the adorable animal.
Sven and Nancy are part of a small herd of 10 reindeers, which are owned by Baytree Garden Centre. The garden centre is located on High Road in Weston, Spalding, and the reindeer are kept privately at a nearby undisclosed location.
The yet to be named baby reindeer was born at around 7.30am on May 3 and readers of The Lincolnite are being invited to put name suggestions forward.
The new baby reindeer will make a public appearance at the garden centre in November to coincide with the arrival of Santa for an annual event, which usually takes place on the first Saturday in November.
This comes after three baby reindeer – Corona, Covid and Ruth – were born at the garden centre last year.
Jutta Whitworth-Biehler, Managing Director at the garden centre, told The Lincolnite: “We were very excited to wake up on the Bank Holiday, especially after a horrid year, to find a new baby. It is wonderful and they are so sweet.
“Hopefully there will be another baby on the way soon from one of our other reindeer, a mother called Joey.”
Baytree Garden Centre is open as usual, except for the cafe which is currently only open outside. It will open indoors on May 17 as per government guidance.