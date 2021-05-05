Batty for recycling! Lincoln power plant staff evict cute visitor
Bat’s unusual!
Staff at the Lincolnshire Energy from Waste Plant in North Hykeham got a fangtastic surprise when they shut down for they annual plant inspection.
Each year, the plant is thoroughly checked over to ensure everything is in working order. But this year, an inquisitive furry guest attempted to sneak into the inventory.
General Manager of the plant, Juergen Schaper, said: “The energy from waste plant here in Lincolnshire takes in 190,000 tonnes of local residual waste each year and we convert it into energy but every year or so we have to give the plant a rest to check everything is working well. And we check every nook and cranny of the plant to make sure all is in order.
“But we were all a little surprised when one of our team, Christopher Edwards, spotted this furry little fella.
“We took care not to disturb it during its brief stay with us and we worked around it as best we could. We hope it reached its next destination but it was nice to have it visit, albeit briefly.”
FCC Environment, which operates the Energy from Waste plant in North Hykeham on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, converts waste that cannot be recycled into enough energy to power 29,000 homes.
The Bats Conservation Trust says there are 18 species of bat in the UK, 17 of which are known to be breeding here – that’s almost a quarter of our mammal species.
“Every summer, thousands of people venture out to experience the wonder of bats in their natural environment. Sadly, bat populations have suffered severe declines during the past century, but the Bat Conservation Trust and more than 100 local bat groups are working hard to help our bats hang on.”