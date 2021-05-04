Boston’s first Travelodge puts down the welcome mat

The 56-room hotel is already open for business guests

Boston’s first Travelodge hotel is now open to business guests after a soft launch.

It will be the company’s 19th hotel in Lincolnshire and first in Boston. It is located in a housing and leisure development called The Quadrant, which also includes Boston United’s new football stadium.

General leisure guests will be accepted at the 56-room hotel from May 17 and an official opening will take place in the coming weeks.

The hotel is styled in the company’s contemporary brand design and has on-site parking.

Family, double and accessible rooms are available from £29, and all rooms will feature the bespoke luxurious king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed, as well as a modern en-suite bathroom. All family rooms will include two individual beds for children.

The hotel has created 15 new jobs within the local community and the team members are currently being trained in nearby Travelodge hotels ahead of the summer season.

It will be managed by Vicky Smith, who started her career as a receptionist at Grantham South Witham Travelodge in 2017. A year later she was promoted to Supervisor before climbing the ladder again in 2019 to become Hotel Manager at Peterborough Eye Green Travelodge.

She said: “We are delighted to bring Travelodge to Boston and to be one of the 17 new hotels Travelodge is opening this year.

“It is very challenging opening a hotel in a pandemic but I am extremely proud to have built a fantastic team.”

She added: “There has been a desperate need for good quality and low cost accommodation in Boston and our new hotel will certainly fill this gap and be a magnet to attract new visitors to the area. We are expecting a busy summer as the Staycation is set to big this year.”

Boston Travelodge is one of 17 hotels the group is opening in 2021. The expansion programme represents an investment of £175 million and will create 360 new jobs.

Boston Travelodge will also feature the company’s multimillion pound COVID-19 safety and social distance programmed called TravelodgeProtect+.