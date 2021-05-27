CCTV controllers praised for catching band of shoplifters

CCTV operators in Grantham and Stamford have been praised for helping to track down three groups of alleged shoplifters in South Kesteven.

South Kesteven District Council operates the CCTV control room, and the staff first identified two men acting suspicious near Boots in Grantham, which allowed for police to attend the scene.

Boots reported to the CCTV monitoring team that some suspects had left the shop, allowing for the staff to review footage and alert all nearby shops with a description via the Shoplink radio service for local businesses.

Over £750 of items were recovered as officers arrested both men on suspicion of being in possession of stolen goods, and both were charged with multiple offences before being remanded for court appearances.

The second incident involved two men seen walking through Stamford town centre as they struggled to carry a heavy bag. One of the suspects was arrested.

Finally, this week two further suspects were seen in WHSmith in Grantham, apparently clearing the shelves of chocolate into a bag for life before escaping.

South Kesteven District Council operate round-the-clock with more than 70 CCTV cameras covering public spaces in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Commercial and Operations, Cllr Dr Peter Moseley, said: “This is another great example of the effectiveness of our CCTV and our partnerships across the district.

“The cameras give residents peace of mind and help our partners in law enforcement to increase public safety and reduce crime across the wider area.

“Although this service is not a statutory provision, we are committed to operating it for the benefit of the public and will continue to work in partnership with the police and our communities in tackling crime.”