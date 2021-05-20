Cigarettes stolen in Skegness shop burglary
They left carrying a large yellow builder’s bag
Two offenders gained access and stole a significant quantity of cigarettes from a convenience shop in Skegness.
The break-in at the shop at North Shore Caravan Site on Roman Bank happened at around 3am on Thursday, May 20.
The offenders left on foot carrying a large yellow builder’s bag containing a large amount of cigarettes.
Area Inspector Colin Haigh said: “Please be vigilant in reporting any information you have about suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area.
“Not only have these offenders caused a great deal of damage, they have also stolen a large number of cigarettes.
“We will be investigating meticulously and thank the community for their support.”
Any witnesses or people with information that could help with the investigation should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 25 of May 20.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.