Cigarettes stolen in Skegness shop burglary

Thursday marked the first day in almost a fortnight with a coronavirus death recorded in Greater Lincolnshire, as 50 new cases were reported.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 36 new cases in Lincolnshire, nine in North Lincolnshire and five in North East Lincolnshire.

One death was reported in Lincolnshire on Thursday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England has also reported one new local hospital death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, as data is sourced both from the NHS and Gov UK.

National cases increased by 2,874 to 4,455,221, while deaths rose by seven to 127,701.

In local news, more than 40% of the eligible population in Lincolnshire have been given a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest figures.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 721,787 jabs have been administered in the county between December 8 and May 16 — a further 44,936 in the last week, and 6.21% up on the 42,145 jabs given the week before.

Large COVID-19 community rapid testing sites in Lincoln, Sleaford, Boston and Spalding will close by 8pm on Friday, May 21, due to low numbers of people using the sites and the increased use of home testing kits.

The sites at Sleaford Town Football Club and Skirbeck Community Centre in Boston have recently stood down and the remaining two sites at Four Seasons House in Pinchbeck, Spalding and Sudbrooke Drive Community Centre, Lincoln will also close their doors on Friday.

There are two NHS apps which have different functions, one for your general medical records and COVID vaccination status for travel — and the other for checking into venues for Test and Trace purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about the apps.

In other news, East Lindsey has the highest number of Universal Credit (UC) claimants in Lincolnshire, over 13,000, and has been put down to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the holiday industry in the district’s costal areas.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to May 19:

In national headlines, Prince William has received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and thanked those involved in the UK’s rollout “for everything you’ve done and continue to do”.

The Duke of Cambridge shared an image on Twitter this morning of the moment he received the jab yesterday.

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

Britons should “apply common sense” over whether or not they choose to fly to amber list countries, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says.

Since the ban on foreign holidays was lifted on Monday as part of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, people have been able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to a dozen destinations on the government’s green list.