Fly tipper given suspended prison sentence for dumping waste at Lincolnshire woods
“Fly tipping is the scourge of this county”, the judge said
A man from Newark has pleaded guilty to fly tipping at Stapleford Woods on the Lincolnshire border, and was handed a suspended prison sentence.
Reece Presley of Esther Varney Place was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 costs, as well as being given a 10 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and being banned from driving for three months.
The prosecution was brought by North Kesteven District Council, and Presley admitted his offences when he appeared at the District Judges Court sitting in Lincoln.
The court heard that on two separate occasions, Presley collected waste in the Newark area before dumping it in Stapleford Woods.
He claimed to be offering a ‘man with a van’ service despite not having a carrier’s license.
The judge ruled that due to the seriousness of Presley’s offences, custody was the only viable sentence, but the guilty plea caused him to suspend the sentence.
Judge Peter Veits said: “Fly tipping is the scourge of this county, people thinking they can just drop waster wherever they feel they can get away with it.”