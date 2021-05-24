COVID cases continue to fall, but slightly more deaths in Lincolnshire last week

There were 191 coronavirus cases recorded last week in Greater Lincolnshire and two COVID-related deaths — a 37% drop in cases from the week before, but one more death.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend recorded 31 new cases in Lincolnshire, 11 in North Lincolnshire and five in North East Lincolnshire.

One death was registered at the weekend, making the weekly total two. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England have stopped reporting hospital deaths at weekends, meaning the latest figures from May 21 show 1,307 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, national cases increased to 4,462,538, while deaths rose to 127,721.

In national news over the weekend, more than 60 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the UK.

It comes after 762,361 first and second jabs were delivered in total across the country on Saturday – the second highest number since the rollout began late last year. Only 20 March saw more vaccines administered – 844,285.

More ways of supporting people to self-isolate in areas with higher coronavirus infection rates are to be piloted in nine parts of England.

There will be “buddying” services for people needing mental health support and alternative accommodation for those in overcrowded homes. The prospects for ending all coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 are “looking good” as long as people are careful, said Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency. However, other scientists said the latest Indian variant could spread widely even with high vaccination coverage and the public were urged to get second shots.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, May 23

60,410 cases (up 47)

41,945 in Lincolnshire (up 31)

9,729 in North Lincolnshire (up 11)

8,736 in North East Lincolnshire (up five)

2,194 deaths (up one)

1,619 from Lincolnshire (up one)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,307 hospital deaths (as of May 21 – no change)

814 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,462,538 UK cases, 127,721 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.