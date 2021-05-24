Found: Police concerned for safety of missing woman last seen in Hykeham
Have you seen Saskia?
Update: Police said Saskia has now been found and thanked everyone for their efforts to help find her.
There are concerns for the safety of a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen in North Hykeham on Monday morning.
Saskia Scuele was last seen in the Newark Road area just before 10am on May 24 and police are appealing for urgent help to find her.
Saskia is described as white, five foot nine inches tall, with brown shoulder length hair tied back. She was last seen wearing grey leggings.
Anyone with information regarding Saskia’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 100 of May 24.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.