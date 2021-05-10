Cowleys to stay at Portsmouth despite missing out on Lincoln reunion in play-offs

Lincoln City legends Danny and Nicky Cowley have signed long-term contracts at League One side Portsmouth after just missing out on the play-off places.

The former Lincoln City manager Danny and his brother Nicky Cowley joined Pompey in March, but despite an upturn in form they could not guide the club to the League One play-off places.

Portsmouth ended up finishing in 8th place, just two points from a play-off spot, after losing to Accrington Stanley on the final game of the season.

Cowley’s former employers Lincoln City had no such troubles, finishing in fifth place and securing a play-off semi final tie with Sunderland, starting at the LNER Stadium next week.

This means that any hopes of a dream reunion between Cowley and the Imps may be diminished, unless Lincoln do not secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Cowley spent over three years at Lincoln City, guiding the club to two promotions and two league titles, as well as a magical FA Cup run to the quarter-finals in 2017.

Danny and Nicky left the Imps in September 2019 to join Championship side Huddersfield Town, and were shockingly sacked despite guiding the Yorkshire side out of the relegation zone.

They were replaced by current manager Michael Appleton, who has inspired Lincoln towards the top end of the table with a modern brand of attacking football.

Lincoln City’s supporters will get to watch Appleton’s side live for the first time in over a year next Wednesday, as the club prepare to welcome back a reduced capacity for the League One play-off run.

The Imps will face Sunderland in a two-legged tie, starting at the LNER Stadium on Wednesday, May 19 before playing the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light three days later.

The aggregate winner of this tie will face the winner of Oxford United and Blackpool at Wembley, for the chance to join Hull City and Peterborough United in earning promotion to the Championship.

The three promoted sides from League One will replace Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday, who were relegated from the Championship on Saturday.