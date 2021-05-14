Crews tackle fire at bingo hall in Spalding

Update – read the latest here.

Multiple fire crews tackled a blaze at a bingo hall in Spalding in the early hours of Friday morning.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to a fire on Westlode Street at 3.21am on May 14, which is understood to have happened at Regent Bingo Hall, according to The Spalding Voice.

Crews from Spalding, Bourne and Donington used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire, while local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

There was also reported to be a strong smell of burning outside the building, but no noticeable fire damage to the exterior.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “This is a fire in a commercial premises and it’s an ongoing incident.

“Initially five appliances attended, but that has now been scaled down to two – one from Spalding and one from Bourne who are damping down.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “At 2.51am today (Friday) we received a report of a fire at a hall in Westlode Street, Spalding. We do not believe anyone has been injured and Fire and Rescue remain at the scene.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team had closed the road at around 5am after a request from emergency services and set up a local diversion route. The road has since reopened.

The Lincolnite tried to contact Regent Bingo Hall, but it was continuously engaged.