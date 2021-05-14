Spalding bingo hall gutted by fire ahead of reopening

Update: The fire investigation is now complete and at this time the cause is thought to be an electrical fault inside the building.

A fire investigation has been launched after five crews tackled a blaze at a bingo hall in Spalding.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to a fire at Regent Bingo Hall on Westlode Street at 3.21am on May 14 and appliances were still at the scene after midday. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said there was significant damage to the inside of the building. They added that a fire investigation is ongoing in liaison with the management of the building.

The damage is extensive enough that Regent Bingo Hall will not be able to reopen as planned on May 17.

Crews from Spalding, Bourne and Donington used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire, while local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Initially five appliances attended, but that was later scaled down to two – one from Spalding and one from Bourne who were damping down.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “At 2.51am today (Friday) we received a report of a fire at a hall in Westlode Street, Spalding. We do not believe anyone has been injured and Fire and Rescue remain at the scene.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team had closed the road at around 5am after a request from emergency services and set up a local diversion route. The road has since reopened.

The Lincolnite tried to contact Regent Bingo Hall, but it was continuously engaged.