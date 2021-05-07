Deliveroo recruiting ahead of Spalding launch

People in Spalding will be able to order food via Deliveroo in their town soon, as the service prepares to launch this summer.

The food delivery company will be launching in Spalding “in the next couple of months,” just in time for summer.

Deliveroo is now looking for new riders and drivers to deliver food from restaurants to customers across town.

It is hoped the launch of Deliveroo will be a big boost to Spalding and its local businesses, providing access to reach new customers and grow.

Deliveroo has already launched in Grimsby and Scunthorpe in recent months, and hopes to add more to its growing catalogue in Lincolnshire.

Anyone wanting to apply should visit the Deliveroo website, where it states that you must be over 18, have a scooter, bike or car with licence and insurance, safety equipment, and a smartphone with iOS 12/Android 6 or above.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo said: “At last, we’re arriving in Spalding! We can’t wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!”