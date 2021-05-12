FOUND: Fears for missing Boston woman’s welfare

She has blonde hair and tattoos on her arms and chest

Update: Police have confirmed that Sarah Morgan has now been found safe and well.

The family of a missing 36-year-old woman from Swineshead, Boston have said they are concerned for her welfare, and asked for help to ensure she is safe and well.

Police are searching for Sarah Morgan (also known as Renshaw), who was reported missing at 10pm on Tuesday, May 11.

Sarah is believed to be in the local area. She has blonde hair and is of an average build. She has tattoos on her arms and chest.

Anyone who has seen Sarah, or knows where she is, is being asked to call 101 quoting incident 472 of May 11.