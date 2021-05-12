Teen cyclist hit by ‘bin lorry-type’ vehicle in Boston
The 15-year-old was hit near to the Co-op
Update: The driver involved has now come forward to police who are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Police are looking for the driver of a silver lorry, “similar to a bin lorry”, who hit a 15-year-old cyclist in Boston.
The collision happened at around 4pm on Monday, May 10 on Eastwood Road, near to the Co-op.
In an appeal issued by the force, investigators said the driver of the vehicle did stop to ask if the cyclist was okay, but they did not exchange contact details.
She has since received treatment for minor injuries.
Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “We would like to ask the driver to come forward to help us complete our inquiries, and anyone who witnessed the incident is also asked to contact us.
“There are a number of ways you can report:
- “By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference “incident 523 of 10th May” in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident incident 523 of 10th May
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org”