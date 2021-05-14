Lincolnshire boy tries dream job and becomes a paramedic for a day

Part of a specialist training day at the University of Lincoln

A 12-year-old boy who raised more than £1,500 for an ambulance charity, got the chance to try his dream job of paramedic at a specialist training day in Lincoln.

Ambulance loving Lucas Artiss walked at least 30,000 steps every day of March, totalling nearly 979,000, to help raise money for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC).

The Gainsborough boy joined staff and students at the University of Lincoln on Thursday, May 13 to take part in a paramedic science skills and scenario day.

He worked in a team alongside second-year university students and had the chance to practice some of the core skills, including advanced airway management.

The student teams were equipped with a full complement of emergency response equipment, which Lucas got to use. This included the latest Lifepak defibrillators and extrication equipment.

The team also had the very latest mechanical CPR device, coincidentally also called LUCAS (Lund University Cardiac Assist System).

Lucas was first on the scene to treat patients in each scenario during the training day, after which he was presented with a certificate from the University of Lincoln to celebrate his achievements.

He said: “It’s been wonderful to get to have the kind of experiences that a paramedic does every day.

“My favourite part was the scenario with a patient in cardiac arrest and getting to use the equipment to treat him and help save his life.”

Jonathan Chippendale, Senior Lecturer in Paramedic Science, said: “When we heard about Lucas’ dedication to raising money for the ambulance service, and that he wants to be a paramedic when he’s older, we knew we had to invite him to come and get some practice here at the University of Lincoln.

“We were delighted to welcome him and help him find out more about the job and our BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science degree course.

“He was a brilliant addition to our team and will no doubt make an excellent paramedic in the future. We hope he’ll consider joining us here at Lincoln in a few years’ time to continue his training!”