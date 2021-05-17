First COVID hospital death in 10 days in Lincolnshire
Coronavirus inpatients down 41%
Monday has marked the first COVID-related hospital death in 10 days across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals, as inpatient numbers have fallen.
The death was recorded in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT), which currently stands at 813 deaths in hospitals since the pandemic started.
Hospital spokespeople confirmed as of this morning, six patients were in ULHT facilities with coronavirus and four (one in Grimsby and three in Scunthorpe) in NLAG, a total of 10, down 41% from the start of May.
The last time there a coronavirus death was recorded in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) was May 7, but before that it had been over a month.
There were no COVID-related deaths recorded last week (in and out of hospitals) in Greater Lincolnshire, with 307 cases – a slight drop on the previous week.
Pubs, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality venues are reopening indoors as the easing of the coronavirus lockdown continues from Monday, May 17, part of the government’s roadmap, which is moving onto step three of four, ahead of all restrictions being lifted on June 21.
However, there are fears that the easing of restrictions will lead to an increase in the more transmissible Indian variant of coronavirus, which has lead to an increase in hospitalisations in areas in the country such a Bolton, where mass vaccination and surge testing is ongoing.