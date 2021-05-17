Lincoln
May 17, 2021 5.03 pm

Finally! Pubs, bars and restaurants reopen indoors across Lincolnshire

Cheers to another step towards normality!

Cosy Club was among the busy venues on Monday as the hospitality industry reopened again. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There was a sense of excitement in the air on Monday as pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues reopened indoors as the easing of the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Cosy Club and The Botanist in the Cornhill area of the city, and Royal William IV on Brayford Wharf North, were the venues looking very busy on May 17, with others also enjoying a steady stream of customers.

The reopening of the hospitality industry on Monday, with no curfew this time, but table service only, was part of the government’s roadmap, which is now on step three of four, ahead of all restrictions being lifted on June 21.

Mailbox welcomed back customers again too. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A few early diners in Wildwood. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Strait and Narrow is back open for business. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Botanist’s outdoor seating area. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Cinemas, museums, children’s play areas, theatres, concert halls, conference centre and sports stadiums are also allowed to reopen, while hotels, hostels and B&Bs can welcome back all customers.

The latest lockdown rules also mean that indoor socialising of up to six people or two households is permitted, along with overnight stays – see the latest rules here.

Pulling a pint at the Royal William IV on Brayford Wharf North. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

See the latest rolling list here of bars and restaurants opening indoors from May 17.

See the rest of our gallery below:

Craft on Lincoln High Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside Craft in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Food and drinks delivered to your table. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Mailbox. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Mailbox’s new beer garden. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Royal William IV pub at Brayford Wharf North. Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Tables have been sanitised ready for service. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Get ready for more drinks at Royal William IV. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Zizzi is among the venues back open aga Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside Zizzi. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Square Sail is back open too! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Cosy Club was delighted to welcome customers back again on Monday. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Bar Unico ready to welcome customers inside again. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Make sure you follow the rules and restrictions at Bar Unico. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Time to step back inside Bar Unico. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Botanist is back open. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside The Botanist. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Wildwood is ready to welcome customers back again. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Curiosity Shop in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Curiosity Shop is also back open. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Plenty of space to have a drink inside Curiosity Shop. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Or relax with a drink outside in Curiosity Shop’s beer garden. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Cardinal’s Hat. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside Cardinal’s Hat. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The comfy upstairs area in Cardinal’s Hat. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside Strait and Narrow. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Ask Italian is back open for business. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside Ask Italian in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Slug & Lettuce can now welcome customers indoors again. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Home will be reopening and operating as a bar. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

New venue Carousel opens on Wednesday, May 19. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

