Finally! Pubs, bars and restaurants reopen indoors across Lincolnshire

There was a sense of excitement in the air on Monday as pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues reopened indoors as the easing of the coronavirus lockdown continues.
Cosy Club and The Botanist in the Cornhill area of the city, and Royal William IV on Brayford Wharf North, were the venues looking very busy on May 17, with others also enjoying a steady stream of customers.
The reopening of the hospitality industry on Monday, with no curfew this time, but table service only, was part of the government’s roadmap, which is now on step three of four, ahead of all restrictions being lifted on June 21.
Mailbox welcomed back customers again too. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
A few early diners in Wildwood. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Strait and Narrow is back open for business. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The Botanist’s outdoor seating area. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Cinemas, museums, children’s play areas, theatres, concert halls, conference centre and sports stadiums are also allowed to reopen, while hotels, hostels and B&Bs can welcome back all customers.
The latest lockdown rules also mean that indoor socialising of up to six people or two households is permitted, along with overnight stays – see the latest rules here.
Pulling a pint at the Royal William IV on Brayford Wharf North. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite