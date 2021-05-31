Five charged with Lincoln stabbing murder
Five men to face court over murder
Five men have been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Lincoln man Sam Davies.
Sam was murdered in Coleridge Gardens, St Giles, at around 10.48pm on Thursday, May 27.
He was found with knife wounds and died shortly later.
Those charged with Sam’s murder are:
- Joe Jameson, 23, of Whitehall Terrace, Lincoln
- Daniel Heydari, 24, of Chestnut Street, Lincoln
- Eric Kesel, 18, of Browning Drive, Lincoln
- Eimantis Gochman, 19, of Sturton Close, Lincoln
- Charlie Wakefield, 20, of Broxholme Gardens, Lincoln
All are due to appear at a Lincoln Magistrates’ Court hearing on June 1.
A 15-year-old male who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
DCI Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation and we are grateful to the public for their help.
“We are still appealing for information and I’d urge anyone who can assist us to get in touch.”
You can visit the dedicated police portal and submit information anonymously, or call 101 quoting Incident 536 of May 27.