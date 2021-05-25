‘Flasher’ arrested in Lincoln village
A man was arrested after the incident in Metheringham
A man has been arrested after reports a male exposed himself in Metheringham village near Lincoln.
The Bracebridge Heath Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on social media that they had investigated reports on Monday, May 24.
The man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.
He was said to be helping police with enquiries at the time.
It is not yet clear if anyone has been charged.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information. This story will be updated as and when we know more.